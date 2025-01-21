TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Teknofest parent sets up technology centre in Mauritania
The facility will be used to impart modern technological skills and training to the local youth.
Teknofest parent sets up technology centre in Mauritania
Mauritanian Prime Minister El Moctar Ould Djay also attended the event. / Photo: AA / Others
January 21, 2025

The Turkish Technology Team or T3 Foundation, the organisation behind the internationally recognised Teknofest Festival, will help train young people in Mauritania in the fields of education and technology.

The T3 Foundation said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Mauritania’s Ministry of Vocational Training, Traditional Arts, and Handicrafts to set up a new science centre called Science Nouakchott, according to a statement.

“The centre is designed to equip Mauritanian youth with innovative skills in education and technology,” it said.

“Mauritania has taken a significant step forward with a groundbreaking project that aims to illuminate the future of its youth.”

The agreement was formally signed by Mohammed Ould Huweiriyye, Acting Secretary General of the ministry, and Elvan Kuzucu Hıdır, Chairperson of the T3 Foundation Board.

Mauritanian Prime Minister El Moctar Ould Djay also attended the event.

The centre will be built in Nouakchott, Mauritania’s capital, offering “children and young people a new opportunity to achieve their dreams through science.”

Over the decades, Türkiye and Mauritania have deepened trade and investment ties with several Turkish companies operating in the small African country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us