AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali to deploy joint security force
Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali are preparing to deploy a joint force of 5,000 soldiers to combat terrorism.
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali to deploy joint security force
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger formed their own confederation, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), after exiting ECOWAS. / Photo: Reuters / Others
January 22, 2025

The military governments of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali are preparing to deploy a joint force of 5,000 soldiers to combat terrorism and transnational organised crime in the Sahel region, Niger’s defence minister said.

“Our forces will now be able to intervene together,” General Salifou Mody said on state television on Tuesday.

Mody emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing the threats posed by criminal groups in the Sahel, saying that the 5,000-strong unified force is “practically ready.”

“The unified force will not only incorporate personnel but will also have its own air, land, and intelligence capabilities,” he added.

'Passport to security'

The three nations formed the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023, establishing the joint military force to tackle growing security challenges posed by terrorist groups in the region.

“The Alliance of Sahel States is our passport to security,” Mody said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us