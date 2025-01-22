The military governments of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali are preparing to deploy a joint force of 5,000 soldiers to combat terrorism and transnational organised crime in the Sahel region, Niger’s defence minister said.

“Our forces will now be able to intervene together,” General Salifou Mody said on state television on Tuesday.

Mody emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing the threats posed by criminal groups in the Sahel, saying that the 5,000-strong unified force is “practically ready.”

“The unified force will not only incorporate personnel but will also have its own air, land, and intelligence capabilities,” he added.

'Passport to security'

The three nations formed the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023, establishing the joint military force to tackle growing security challenges posed by terrorist groups in the region.

“The Alliance of Sahel States is our passport to security,” Mody said.

