South African district declared 'disaster area' after storms
The storms caused widespread damage to homes, roads, and crucial infrastructure, impacting at least 59 villages.
South African districts are regularly impacted by severe storms. Photo: South Africa Weather Service   / Others
January 24, 2025

The Amathole District in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has been declared a disaster area following severe thunderstorms that battered the region from December into January.

The storms caused widespread damage to homes, roads, and crucial infrastructure, impacting at least 59 villages.

"A multi-disciplinary assessment team, including Human Settlements, National, Provincial, and District Disaster Management Centres, assessed the damages, which amount to R57,263,582.11 ($3,120,449.22)," Amathole District said in the statement.

Sisa Msiwa, spokesperson for the District Municipality, said government aid agencies and the Red Cross are actively working to provide relief to affected communities.

“In Ngqushwa alone, 148 families were left homeless, and 83 households were also completely destroyed. In other local municipalities, namely Amahlathi, Mbhashe, and Mnquma, basic services were also disrupted during this time,” Msiwa told state broadcaster SABC.

In October last year, heavy rains flooded entire neighbourhoods and left at least 10 people dead, including 4 children.

