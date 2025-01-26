TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan's Darfur
Paramilitary attack on a hospital in Sudan's western Darfur region, kills 70 people including patients receiving critical care.
Türkiye condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan's Darfur
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Sudan. / Others
January 26, 2025

Türkiye has condemned the recent attack on the Saudi Hospital in Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in multiple casualties.

In Sunday's statement, Turkish foreign ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Sudanese people, while wishing a swift recovery for those injured.

Emphasising the importance of international law, the ministry stressed that civilian infrastructure must never be targeted.

Türkiye also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Sudan.

More than 70 people were killed in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state, according to Governor Arcua Minnawi.

Worsening humanitarian catastrophe

El Fasher, a key hub for humanitarian operations across Darfur's five states, has been a flashpoint since May 10, despite international warnings against further escalation.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has claimed more than 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to the UN and local authorities. A study by US-based universities estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

International organisations have warned about a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with millions facing famine and death due to food shortages amid fighting that has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us