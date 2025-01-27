Kenyan President William Ruto, who chairs the East African Community (EAC), announced late Sunday that the bloc will convene an extraordinary summit within 48 hours to tackle the growing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ruto confirmed that he held discussions earlier in the day with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, both of whom have agreed to attend the summit.

In a statement from the presidency in Kenya, Ruto expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the region, marked by ongoing hostilities and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

He said the conflict in Congo has seen heightened military actions and the closure of the city of Goma’s airspace, worsening conditions for affected populations.

Sustainable solution

The Kenyan leader said East Africa has a regional responsibility to de-escalate violence, noting “Kenya firmly believes that a sustainable solution can only be achieved through engagement, constructive dialogue, and a renewed commitment to peace.”

“Consequently, and having consulted with the heads of state of the region on this dire situation, we will be convening an extraordinary EAC Summit within the next 48 hours to deliberate on this crisis and chart a way forward,” he added.

Ruto also called for greater involvement from the African Union, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and international partners.

“The African Union must not remain passive in the face of this escalating crisis,” he emphasized, reiterating the EAC’s readiness to collaborate with regional and global actors.

Diplomatic strain

Congo severed diplomatic ties with Rwanda on Sunday as recent escalations left at least 13 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers dead and thousands of civilians displaced.

The M23 rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has intensified its offensive in eastern Congo, capturing key towns and advancing toward Goma.

UN refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told a UN briefing in Geneva on Friday that the number of people displaced by the fighting has surged to more than 400,000 in 2025 alone.

