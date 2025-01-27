The stage is officially set for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, with the final draw revealing exciting group stage matchups.

Hosts Morocco will kick off the tournament in Group A against Comoros, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling competition.

The draw, held at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, has placed the 24 qualified teams into six groups of four. Here's a breakdown of the groups:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Key matchups and rivalries

Several groups stand out as particularly compelling:

Group B will feature aNorth-South African derby between Egypt and South Africa, headlining a promising, high-stakes encounter between two of the continent's footballing giants. Angola and Zimbabwe will look to cause upsets and make their mark.

Group C seesNigeria and Tunisia, both with strong footballing pedigrees, face off while Uganda and Tanzania add an East African flavour to this group, creating intriguing matchups.

Group F will showcaseaclash of titans that awaits Côte d’Ivoire, the reigning champions, taking on five-time champions Cameroon. Gabon and Mozambique will be aiming to disrupt the established order.

Morocco's opening fixture

As hosts, Morocco will be under pressure to perform well. Their opening match against Comoros will be a crucial test of their readiness for the tournament.

The home crowd will undoubtedly provide strong support, but Comoros will be looking to make a statement on the continental stage.

CAF's enthusiasm

CAF President Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe expressed his gratitude to the King of Morocco for his support of African football.

He confidently proclaimed that AFCON 2025 in Morocco will be "the most entertaining and most exciting AFCON" to date. This statement raises expectations for a high-quality tournament filled with drama, excitement, and memorable moments.

With the groups now determined, anticipation for AFCON 2025 is reaching fever pitch. Fans across Africa and the world eagerly await the kickoff on December 21st, 2025, ready to witness the best of African football.

