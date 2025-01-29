WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump to sign order establishing 30,000-migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay
US President Donald Trump says he is signing an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a 30,000-person migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.
President Donald Trump says he is unrelenting in his fight against illegal migration into the US. / Photo: AP
January 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is signing an executive order directing the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security to prepare a 30,000-person migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.

"Most people don't even know we have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad we don't even trust the countries to hold them, because we don't want them coming back," Trump said in remarks delivered from the White House.

"So, we're going to send them out to Guantanamo. This will double our capacity immediately. Right? And tough. That's a tough place to get out of," he added.

SOURCE:AA
