US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is signing an executive order directing the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security to prepare a 30,000-person migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.

"Most people don't even know we have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad we don't even trust the countries to hold them, because we don't want them coming back," Trump said in remarks delivered from the White House.

"So, we're going to send them out to Guantanamo. This will double our capacity immediately. Right? And tough. That's a tough place to get out of," he added.

