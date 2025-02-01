AFRICA
3 MIN READ
DRC fighting spurs 'health emergency' — Africa CDC
"Extreme conditions, combined with insecurity and mass displacement have fuelled the mutation of the mpox virus," says head of Africa CDC.
DRC fighting spurs 'health emergency' — Africa CDC
Members of the Congolese Red Cross walk through the streets searching for the bodies of victims of recent violence  / Photo: AFP
February 1, 2025

The head of Africa's health agency has said the situation in the DRC city of Goma was a "full-scale public health emergency", warning that the fighting there could fuel major pandemics.

M23 armed group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has been advancing across the Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile east, which has been the scene of numerous infectious disease outbreaks.

Earlier this week, M23 seized control of most of North Kivu's capital Goma, a densely populated city of three million people, one million of whom are displaced.

Jean Kaseya, head of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said it was these "extreme conditions, combined with insecurity and mass displacement have fuelled the mutation of the mpox virus".

Mpox epicentre

The clade 1b variant of mpox, which has been recorded in many countries across the world in recent months, first emerged in the neighbouring South Kivu province in 2023.

"Goma has become the epicentre, spreading mpox across 21 African countries," he said in a letter sent on Friday to African leaders.

"This is not only a security issue – it is a full-scale public health emergency," Kaseya said.

"This war must end. If decisive action is not taken, it will not be bullets alone that claim lives – it will be the unchecked spread of major outbreaks and potential pandemics that will come from this fragile region… devastating economies and societies across our continent," he said.

Other outbreaks

The conditions had also led to "widespread measles, cholera and other outbreaks, claiming thousands more lives".

The conflict in the eastern DRC is a dramatic escalation in a region that has seen decades of conflict involving multiple armed groups, which over the past three decades have claimed an estimated six million lives.

International observers have sounded the alarm on the humanitarian impact of the escalating conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us