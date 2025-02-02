AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Algeria's president sacks two ministers
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has dismissed two ministers from Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui's government, including the country's finance minister.
Algeria's president sacks two ministers
Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's office did not give reasons for the ministers' sacking. / Photo: AP
February 2, 2025

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune dismissed two ministers from Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui's government on Sunday, one of whom held the finance portfolio.

Tebboune “decided today to relieve Laaziz Faid, the minister of finance, and Fouad Hajji, the minister of state for industry responsible for pharmaceutical production,” the Algerian presidency said in a statement.

The president appointed Abdelkrim Bou El Zerd as the new finance minister, replacing Faid, who had held the position since March 2023.

Tebboune also appointed Wassim Kouidri as the minister of industry and pharmaceutical production, with his ministry becoming independent of the Ministry of Industry, replacing Hajji.

No reasons given for dismissals

Hajji had been appointed in the second government of Prime Minister Larbaoui, which was formed after Tebboune won a second presidential term in September and renewed his trust in the government in November.

The Algerian presidency did not provide further details on the dismissal of the two ministers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us