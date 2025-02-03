AFRICA
South Africa rejects US criticism over Expropriation Law
The government says that the legislation replaces the apartheid-era Expropriation Act of 1975.
South Africa says the expropriation act was common practice across the globe. / Photo: AFP
February 3, 2025

South Africa has dismissed criticism from US President Donald Trump regarding its recently enacted land reform legislation.

The US president, in a social media post on Sunday, threatened to cut off funding to South Africa due to the country's land expropriation law, which he claimed unfairly treats certain classes of people.

South Africa says its newly signed expropriation act, which allows it to take ownership of land from private property owners, was common practice across the globe, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would cut off funding to South Africa, citing land confiscations.

Trump said, "South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!"

Controversial bill

The South African government countered by stating that the expropriation of land is a legitimate exercise of sovereign right under international law.

"We trust President Trump's advisors will make use of the investigative period to attain a thorough understanding of South Africa's policies within the framework of a constitutional democracy," South Africa's foreign ministry statement said.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development also cites that “states have a sovereign right under international law to take property held by nationals or aliens through nationalisation or expropriation for economic, political, social, or other reasons.”

The South African government emphasised that the new expropriation law aligns with the country's constitution, which recognises expropriation as an “essential mechanism for the state to acquire someone’s property for a public purpose or in the public interest, subject to just and equitable compensation being paid.”

Apartheid-era

The government further stated that the legislation replaces the apartheid-era Expropriation Act of 1975 and aims to redress historical injustices related to land ownership in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the former US president's advisors to conduct thorough research on South Africa's policies within the framework of its constitutional democracy.

"This approach will promote a well-informed viewpoint that values and recognises our nation's dedication to democratic ideals and governance. It may become clear that our expropriation act is not exceptional, as many countries have similar legislation," the government statement added.

