TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Oruc Reis conducted seismic studies in Somali waters
"We will continue our efforts to bring our cooperation in energy and mining to a level worthy of the close and sincere relations between our countries," says Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
Türkiye's Oruc Reis conducted seismic studies in Somali waters
Bayraktar has announced the launch of a new cooperation process in mining with Somalia following the meeting. / Photo: AA
February 7, 2025

Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that the Oruc Reis vessel has completed 50 percent of the seismic studies in the Somali seas.

Türkiye's seismic exploration vessel, Oruc Reis, docked at Mogadishu seaport last October for its mission to explore oil and natural gas off Somalia's coast.

Bayraktar met with Somalia's new Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed and his delegation in Istanbul, the Turkish minister said in a post on X on Friday.

The two ministers "discussed the next process of exploration activities and new collaborations that we can develop on land."

Bayraktar also announced the launch of a new cooperation process in mining with Somalia following the meeting.

"We will continue our efforts to bring our cooperation in energy and mining to a level worthy of the close and sincere relations between our countries," he added.

Oruc Reis is conducting thee-dimensional seismic studies in Somali waters, gathering data for oil and natural gas exploration over a period of approximately six to seven months.

This data will be analysed in the Turkish capital Ankara to identify potential drilling sites.

Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us