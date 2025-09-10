TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye extends condolences to DR Congo over deadly terror attack
Dozens of people were killed in the attack that targeted funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
Türkiye extends condolences to DR Congo over deadly terror attack
A charred wreckage of a truck stands on a road after it was burnt following an attack by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, in the town of Ntoyo. / REUTERS
September 10, 2025

Türkiye on Wednesday extended its condolences to those who lost their lives in a terror attack targeting a funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We are deeply saddened that several people lost their lives in the terrorist attack carried out by the DEASH-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

Recommended

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and to the people of the DRC,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, dozens of people were killed in an attack attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group linked to the Daesh terror organization.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us