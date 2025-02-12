The Democratic Republic of Congo has closed its airspace to all civil and state aircraft registered or based in Rwanda, the state agency reported.

Congolese airport authorities released an internal note on the "formal ban on overflight and landing on the territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for all civil and state aircraft registered in Rwanda or those registered elsewhere based in Rwanda due to the situation of insecurity caused by the armed conflict," according to the Agence Congolaise de Presse on Tuesday.

The decision comes as the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces resumed on Tuesday on the Lubero front in the eastern province of North Kivu in Congo.

Since January 26, more than 3,000 people have been killed, 2,880 injured, and over 500,000 displaced, adding to the 6.4 million already internally displaced people, according to the UN.

M23 capture of Goma

At least 20 peacekeepers, including 14 from South Africa, have been killed during the clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese forces.

The remains of the South African soldiers are expected to be returned home on Thursday.

The M23 rebels now claim control of Goma and have declared their own administration in the city.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels and sending its forces to eastern Congo when the latest offensive began. Kigali has repeatedly denied the allegations.

