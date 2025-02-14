By Abdulwasiu Hassan

Istanbul's state-of-the-art WOW Convention Center was buzzing with optimism as African business leaders and Turkish manufacturers assembled there for the February 12-13 conference of the World Intersectoral Cooperation Industries Forum (WIC Forum).

The event, themed "Strong Cooperation with Africa, Sustainable Future", reflected the guiding principle of Türkiye's relationship with the world's second-largest continent – a commitment to mutual growth and partnership based on shared development goals.

Government delegations from Türkiye and the African nations played the role of enablers amid talks between manufacturers and business leaders on ways to scale up mutually beneficial cooperation.

Growing trade volume

Türkiye's deputy minister of trade, Sezai Uçarmak, put his country's ambitions in perspective by contrasting the quantum leap in trade with the continent — up from US $5 billion two decades ago to $37 billion at last count — with the potential for even more spectacular growth.

"This figure isn't high given the fact that we are talking about a leading country in its region like Türkiye and a continent like Africa, which has the second largest geography and population size in the world," he said, raising hope for higher trade between Türkiye and African countries in the future.

The forum showcased Turkish-manufactured products, cutting-edge technologies, and diverse service providers, allowing African entrepreneurs to explore materials and components that could help expand their businesses through cooperation agreements.

Primed for cooperation

As manufacturers engaged with prospective African business partners, fostering discussions aimed at securing business deals, what came through was the WIC Forum's importance as a catalyst in the ongoing process.

Participants in the two-day event — from government officials to entrepreneurs —expressed confidence that the forum would strengthen the symbiotic relationship between Türkiye and African countries.

Dr Souleymane Touré, minister of the Zanzan Autonomous District in Côte d'Ivoire, believes continued cooperation with Türkiye is just what the continent needs to realise its potential.

"Africa is home to the world's youngest population. Its 30.37 million sq km span is a reservoir of raw materials. The continent remains open to win-win partnerships and mutual respect for cultural traditions and political realities," Dr Touré said.

"We believe that Türkiye, with its skills and advanced technology, could help us boost our growth and go faster by leapfrogging stages to achieve our development goals."

Sudan's Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Ahlam Medeni Mehdi Sabil drew attention to Sudan's investment opportunities in agriculture and industry.

“We can contribute to Türkiye's agriculture and food security strategies with our large agricultural areas and natural resources,” he said.

Entrepreneurial boost

Beyond national interests, individual business pursuits drove many of the attendees at the event.

Moubinou Ademola Gafari, a businessman from Benin Republic, said he was seeking partnerships across various sectors.

"I came to Istanbul to find good business partnerships, thriving markets, and opportunities in the fields in which I am active," he told TRT Afrika.

"I am here with my colleagues to find products that could be profitable in various sectors of Benin. I am focused on the textile sector while my colleagues are active in other sectors such as automobiles, construction and public works."

Armand Yandoka from the Central African Republic, a regular at the WIC Forum, shared his success story.

"I know that this forum offers great business opportunities for Africans. I have brought along new colleagues and business associates on each trip," he said.

"Last year, I signed a contract in the cable industry. This time, I am looking at tools and technologies for the construction industry. I plan to return for the next edition to check out beauty products."

The organisers of the 12th WIC Forum aimed to facilitate direct engagement between producers and buyers, eliminating intermediaries.

Participants like Fatma Sedek from Sudan witnessed Türkiye's influence and contribution to the African business landscape.

"I noticed that most Sudanese business people attending the event could converse in Turkish. It's obvious that they have built a business foundation here," she told TRT Afrika.

Others see room for growth. "We are here to build on our investment goals. We want Turkish businesses to follow us to the land of promise, which is our country," said Christopher Mogou from Cameroon.