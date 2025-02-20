By Pauline Odhiambo

Ghanaian reggae star Rocky Dawuni may have missed out on the Best Global Music Performance award at the recently held 66th Grammy Awards, but he certainly made a lasting impression both on the red carpet and in global fashion circles.

The ‘In Ghana’ hitmaker earned a spot in Esquire Magazine’s Best Dressed Men List, alongside some of the biggest names in the global entertainment industry.

Esquire is a leading American men’s magazine known for its keen eye on fashion.

Dawumi’s style at the prestigious event was hailed as a beautiful blend of tradition and contemporary elegance.

Cultural identity

His mustard and ivory-coloured ensemble designed by Ghanaian designed Juju ensured his cultural identity took centre stage at the ceremony.

“These are the guys who showed up ready to do their industry proud, help support a ravaged city, and ensure that even casual observers will remember why we like watching people play music in the first place,” the magazine captioned a photo of Dawumi alongside other artists, while referencing the infamous Los Angeles fires that affected many Hollywood celebrities.

Dawumi was listed among internationally celebrated stars, including Busta Rhymes, John Legend, Omarion, and Swizz Beatz among others.

Below are other top African celebrities named in Esquire’s 2025 best-dressed list.

Trevor Noah

Now in his fifth year of hosting the Grammys, the South African comedian showed up at the event dressed Giorgio Armani tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes. The 41-year-old former host of the Daily Show also wore a diamond brooch by Tiffany & Co.

Lojay

Nigerian singer-songwriter Lojay of hit song ‘Monalisa’ wore a beige pinstripe suit to the 2025 Grammy’s. The 28-year old musician accesorised with silver and gold rings and matching necklace.

Shaboozey

Nigerian-American musician Shaboozey walked the red carpet in a silver and black suit by Jacob & Co. The artist gained recognition after featuring on two songs in Beyoncé's 2024 album ‘Cowboy Carter’ which won Best Country Album at 2025 Grammy’s.

Shaboozey’s floor-sweeping tassels of his silver blazer coupled with minimalist silver jewelry caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts at the event.

Other notable artists who made Esquire best-dressed lists were Cory Henry, an American jazz and gospel musician, and American DJ and record producer Mustard.

Henry, who wore an all-white suit, took home a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album while Mustard, who wore a multicoloured fleece jacket, was awarded Best Rap Song for Kendrick Lamar’s acclaimed rap song ‘Not Like Us.’

