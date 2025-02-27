By Charles Mgbolu

The tragic curtain fall on Afrobeats sensation Mohbad, real name Aloba Oladimeji Ilerioluwa, sent shockwaves through Nigeria and beyond.

At just 27, the "Feel Good" and "KPK hitmaker's sudden death on September 12, 2023, ignited a firestorm of speculation and grief, transforming a promising career into a painful mystery for his fans.

What was initially labelled a "mysterious" demise quickly morphed into a public spectacle, fuelled by social media outrage and a fervent demand for justice.

A petition calling for a police investigation garnered massive support, thrusting Mohbad's former label boss, Naira Marley, into the glare of public scrutiny.

Allegations of bullying and harassment during Mohbad's time at Marlian Records (Mohbad’s former label) painted a dark picture, impacting Marley's reputation and even leading to a radio ban of his music.

Naira Marley found himself battling a relentless wave of accusations of involvement in Mohbad's death, which he vehemently denied.

Plot twist

However, a court ruling on Tuesday, based on legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), cleared Naira Marley and music promoter Samson ‘Sam Larry’ Eletu.

The court also freed Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde, of harassment allegations and bullying.

After the judgement, Marley's reaction was a mix of relief and expression of lingering pain.

"I never thought silence could be so loud. I never thought someone I called my brother, someone I protected, would leave this world with my name in his shadow,'' he said in an emotional post on X.

The pivotal moment arrived when a pathologist revealed in 2024 that the autopsy results were inconclusive. Due to the advanced decomposition of Mohbad's body, determining the exact cause of death proved difficult.

This revelation, while offering a semblance of closure for some, only deepened the enigma for others.

Under investigation

Marley remained under investigation despite the pathologist’s testimony, making Tuesday’s judgement of exoneration a landmark.

"When he took his last breath in you alls arms, you looked at the world and pointed at me," Marley lamented, expressing the pain of being branded a "killer."

Despite the court's ruling, fans remain divided, questioning whether the truth behind Mohbad's death will ever fully surface.

But Naira Marley says he is at peace with his conscience.

'Not destroyed'

“The truth does not shake. The lies will fade, and time will reveal everything. I have been broken, but I am not destroyed,'' he said.

The prosecution in Lagos state says Mohbad's case isn’t closed entirely. They've indicated they will pursue charges against an unlicensed nurse and a friend of Mohbad for "reckless and negligent acts" related to his treatment, which may have led to his death.

