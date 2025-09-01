Bayer Leverkusen have sacked manager Erik ten Hag after two league games in charge, the Bundesliga club said on Monday, with the weekend draw at Werder Bremen not enough to save the Dutchman's job.

Leverkusen lost their opening league game 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim to put Ten Hag immediately under pressure, and Saturday's 3-3 draw against 10-man Bremen brings an end to his short reign at the club.

"This decision was not an easy one for us. Nobody wanted to take this step," Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes said in a statement.

"However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible."

Run out of time

Ten Hag, who had been out of management since his sacking by Manchester United in October, replaced Xabi Alonso in May, after the Spaniard left to take over at Real Madrid.

Leverkusen finished second in the league last season, after Alonso had led them to the double in the 2023-24 campaign where they lifted their first Bundesliga title without losing a game.