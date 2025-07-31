AFRICA
Somalia, Djibouti sign additional troop deployment agreement
Somalia and Djibouti have signed an agreement on additional deployment of Djiboutian troops in Somalia's territory.
Somalia and Djibouti have signed an agreement for the deployment of more Djiboutian soldiers into Somalia. / Photo: AA
July 31, 2025

Somalia and Djibouti signed an agreement on Wednesday for an additional deployment of Djiboutian Armed Forces personnel in Somalia’s territory.

“This agreement will govern the additional deployment of armed forces, in accordance with the priorities agreed between the two parties,” according to a joint statement after the signing in the presence of senior officials from both countries in Djibouti City.

It defines the modalities of intervention, reciprocal obligations and “coordination mechanisms, in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect,” it said.

The agreement illustrates Djibouti's “unwavering” commitment to supporting peace, security efforts in Somalia and a shared vision of stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Al-Shabab terrorist threat

The deal comes as terrorist group Al-Shabab continues to wage attacks on the Somali National Army (SNA) and local allied militias in south-central Hirshabele state, which saw the fall of strategic villages and towns in the last five months.

Djibouti has been a key contributor to the African Union peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.

Djibouti peacekeepers are currently stationed in several regions, including Beledweyne, Buula-burte and Jalalaqsi in the Hiraan region of Hirshabele state to support the SNA in the fight against al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabab, which has waged terrorism against the Somali government for more than 16 years, regularly targets security forces, government officials and civilians.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
