Somalia and Djibouti signed an agreement on Wednesday for an additional deployment of Djiboutian Armed Forces personnel in Somalia’s territory.

“This agreement will govern the additional deployment of armed forces, in accordance with the priorities agreed between the two parties,” according to a joint statement after the signing in the presence of senior officials from both countries in Djibouti City.

It defines the modalities of intervention, reciprocal obligations and “coordination mechanisms, in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect,” it said.

The agreement illustrates Djibouti's “unwavering” commitment to supporting peace, security efforts in Somalia and a shared vision of stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Al-Shabab terrorist threat