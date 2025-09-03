The Sudanese government has released a report saying it found no evidence of chemical contamination two months after the United States imposed sanctions over chemical weapon allegations that Sudan denies.

"Based on available evidence and data from field measurements, health surveillance systems and official medical reports... there is no evidence of chemical or radioactive contamination in Khartoum state," the health ministry said in a report released this week.

The ministry said the report was based on field tests and forensic reviews carried out since April 2025, when the army regained control of the capital from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In June, Washington imposed sanctions on the army-backed government, accusing the army of using chemical weapons last year in its war against the RSF.

'Political blackmail'

It did not provide details of where or when the alleged chemical weapons attacks took place.