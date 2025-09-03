AFRICA
2 min read
No evidence of chemical weapons use in Khartoum: Sudan
The Sudanese government has released a report saying it found no evidence of chemical contamination in Khartoum two months after the US imposed sanctions over chemical weapon allegations.
No evidence of chemical weapons use in Khartoum: Sudan
Sudan's transitional government, under General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, denies US allegations of chemical weapon use in Khartoum. / Photo: Reuters
September 3, 2025

The Sudanese government has released a report saying it found no evidence of chemical contamination two months after the United States imposed sanctions over chemical weapon allegations that Sudan denies.

"Based on available evidence and data from field measurements, health surveillance systems and official medical reports... there is no evidence of chemical or radioactive contamination in Khartoum state," the health ministry said in a report released this week.

The ministry said the report was based on field tests and forensic reviews carried out since April 2025, when the army regained control of the capital from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In June, Washington imposed sanctions on the army-backed government, accusing the army of using chemical weapons last year in its war against the RSF.

'Political blackmail'

It did not provide details of where or when the alleged chemical weapons attacks took place.

Recommended

Sudan's army-backed government has repeatedly denied the US allegations, calling them "baseless" and "political blackmail."

The health ministry said there were no reports of mass deaths or symptoms indicative of chemical poisoning.

It further said that forensic pathology teams found no fatalities typically associated with chemical weapons.

Deadly war

The conflict that erupted between the regular army and the RSF in April 2023 has killed thousands of people and driven more than 14 million others from their homes, according to UN figures.

The RSF too is under US sanctions. In January, the State Department determined that the group had targeted some ethnic communities in the western region of Darfur and imposed sanctions on its leader Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us