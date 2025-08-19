Mali's civilian ex-Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, who was dismissed in November 2024, has been charged with embezzlement of public funds. He remains remanded in custody following a hearing before the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Maiga is accused of "embezzlement of public funds," his lawyer Cheick Oumar Konare told AFP, adding that no date has yet been set for his trial.

"We are calm while awaiting the trial," Konare said, explaining that Maiga would remain in prison.

Eight of his former colleagues from his time as prime minister had also been placed in custody, although his former chief of staff has been released while awaiting trial.

Appointed in 2021