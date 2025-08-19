AFRICA
Mali's former prime minister charged with embezzlement of state funds
Mali's civilian ex-Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, who was dismissed in November 2024, has been charged with embezzlement of public funds.
Choguel Kokalla Maiga served as Mali's prime minister from 2021 to 2024. / TRT Afrika Français
August 19, 2025

Mali's civilian ex-Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, who was dismissed in November 2024, has been charged with embezzlement of public funds. He remains remanded in custody following a hearing before the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Maiga is accused of "embezzlement of public funds," his lawyer Cheick Oumar Konare told AFP, adding that no date has yet been set for his trial.

"We are calm while awaiting the trial," Konare said, explaining that Maiga would remain in prison.

Eight of his former colleagues from his time as prime minister had also been placed in custody, although his former chief of staff has been released while awaiting trial.

Appointed in 2021

Confirming the charge of embezzlement, another judicial source told AFP that Maiga was specifically accused of "damage to public property, forgery, and use of false documents."

Maiga was arrested one week ago, days after Mali carried out dozens of arrests to quash an alleged plot within the army's ranks to topple the government.

Maiga was appointed as Mali's prime minister in 2021, serving in the administration of transitional President Assimi Goita.

Following Maiga's sacking in November 2024, he was replaced by General Abdoulaye Maiga.

SOURCE:AFP
