At least 46 people, mostly women and children, have died from malnutrition in Sudan’s South Kordofan state over the past two months, Sudan’s Doctors Network said Saturday, as the war-torn region faces worsening hunger and medical shortages.

The network said its teams “monitored 46 deaths in South Kordofan due to malnutrition during July and August, most of them women and children.”

It added: “More than 19,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are in urgent need of supplementary nutrition.”

The group condemned the use of starvation as a weapon of war, calling it “a crime against humanity and a war crime under international law,” while highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in the cities of Kadugli and Dalanj.

Siege on civilians