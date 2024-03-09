By Millicent Akeyo

Africa is home to three nations sharing the name 'Guinea': These are Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and the Republic of Guinea.

The general theory suggests that the name Guinea was derived from Portuguese in the mid-15th century.

Initially, it served as a generic term referring to the people and areas of West Africa, particularly those along the southern border of the Senegal River – where the three countries are located.

The names of the countries — The Republic of Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau — unfolded during the 20th century.

Spain, France, and Portugal collectively held sway over the Guinea region during colonialism before the African countries struggled and succeeded in gaining independence.

The Republic of Guinea

The Republic of Guinea lies on the west coast of Africa. It is sometimes called Guinea-Conakry after its capital Conakry.

It is the largest of the three countries. It measures 245,857 square kilometres and has a population of about 14 million.

The country was colonised by France. It was referred to as French Guinea prior to its independence in 1958.

Its first leader after independence was Ahmed Sékou Touré, who ruled from 1958 to 1984.

The current leader is Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. He came to power in 2021 after overthrowing President Alpha Conde in a military coup.

The main ethnic groups in Guinea include Fulani or Peul, Malinké, and Soussou.

Located in West Africa, Guinea is rich in natural resources – having a third of the world's bauxite reserves and has a GDP of about $16 billion, according to the World Bank in 2022.

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau is located north of the Republic of Guinea. It is the second largest of the three countries by area - measuring 36.125 Sq metres and has a population of more than 2.1 million.

The country was previously known as Portuguese Guinea before its independence from Portugal in 1973.

This was about 15 years after the Republic of Guinea gained its independence from France.

In order to differentiate it from the other Guinea, the capital of the then-newly independent country, Bissau, was added to its name. Since then it is known as Guinea-Bissau.

Luis Cabral was the first president of the country after its independence.

The current President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló came to power in February 2020 following an election. He is the 6th leader of the country since independence.

The main ethnic groups in Guinea-Bissau are Balanta and Fulani. Guinea-Bissau has the lowest GDP of all the Guineas at $1.639 billion, according to a 2021 report by the World Bank. Its top exports include coconuts and cashews.

Equatorial Guinea

In terms of area size, Equatorial Guinea is the smallest of the three African countries bearing the name Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea measures 28,052 sq km, with a population of more than 1.7 million.

It is the closest 'Guinea' to the equator – which explains its name – Equatorial Guinea. It borders the Atlantic Ocean in central Africa.

The country was known as the Spanish Guinea before its independence from Spain in 1968. It is the only African country where Spanish is the official language.

The main native ethnic groups are Fang and Bubi.

While Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry are in West Africa, Equatorial Guinea is in Central Africa.

Equatorial Guinea has only had two presidents since independence starting with Francisco Macías Nguema who ruled between 1968 and 1979 and his nephew President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who seized power on August 3, 1979 in a military coup.

Under Obiang’s leadership, Equatorial Guinea became an important oil producer and exporter. The country has one of the highest per capita incomes in Africa.

Papua New Guinea

Another country bearing the name Guinea is Papua New Guinea. While the other three 'Guineas' are in Africa, Papua New Guinea is in far away southwestern Pacific Ocean, north of Australia.

It is believed that 'Guinea' was added to its name by a Spanish explorer who arrived on the island in the 16th century because he noticed the inhabitants resembled the people of the area called Guinea in Africa.

Papua New Guinea has an area of 46,840 km2 with an estimated population of 17 million. Papua New Guinea is considered one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world with over 800 ethnic groups.

