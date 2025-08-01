Koz: Türkiye's Revolutionary Robotic Dog Redefining Modern Warfare

It looks like a dog. It walks like a dog. But is it a dog? Introducing Koz, the world’s first robotic dog capable of launching guided missiles, a groundbreaking innovation developed by Türkiye’s leading defense manufacturer, Roketsan. The unveiling of Koz at the recent International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of unmanned ground combat systems, with the potential to transform modern warfare.

A Game-Changer in Combat Operations

Retired Rear Admiral Cihat Yayci, now an associate professor at Topkapi University in Istanbul, describes Koz as a “game-changer” for contemporary combat operations. “What makes Koz revolutionary is not just its technology, but its impact on human life,” Yayci tells TRT World. He emphasizes that robots like Koz are designed to take over dangerous tasks, allowing military forces to clear caves, buildings, and sniper-infested urban areas without risking soldiers' lives. “This is not just a tactical innovation—it’s a humanitarian one,” he asserts.

Murat Ikinci, CEO of Roketsan, echoes this sentiment, stating that Koz represents “not just a robot” but a “revolution.” He explains, “Koz can access hazardous areas where we would never risk sending a soldier. It detects threats and executes precision strikes, allowing our armed forces to complete critical missions without endangering human life.”

Inside Koz: Power and Versatility

Engineered entirely in Türkiye, Koz is designed for high-risk missions, combining advanced mobility, autonomous navigation, and precision strike capabilities within a compact dog-like platform. It carries four guided missiles and operates in both autonomous and remote-controlled modes. Koz is built to enter dangerous zones ahead of soldiers, scout for threats, and neutralize them with pinpoint accuracy—all while keeping personnel safely out of harm’s way.

Ikinci emphasizes that Koz is more than an experimental concept. Integrated with multi-platform missile capabilities, particularly the METE laser-guided mini missile system, it is already combat-proven, serially produced, and ready for deployment. “With Koz, Türkiye is not only advancing unmanned technologies but setting new global standards for integrating guided missiles into autonomous ground systems,” he adds.