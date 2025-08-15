Niger and South Africa are set to clash on Friday in Uganda at the ongoing CHAN 2024, with the fates both teams hanging in the balance.

Niger are fighting for survival, desperate for their first points, while South Africa seek to secure an early quarter-final slot.

For Coach Harouna Doulla and his Nigerien squad, the tournament has been a frustrating journey, yielding no points from their first two matches.

The pivotal Group C showdown is scheduled for 20:00 local time at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

"Game against South Africa will undoubtedly be a tough one for both teams. We are still looking for our first point in this competition, but we believe anything can happen. It will be difficult, but not impossible.” Doulla told CAF media on Thursday.

Current standings

On the South African side, Molefi Ntseki's team arrives with a healthier four points from two games, putting them on the cusp of quarter-final qualification.

Their objective is to seal progression without relying on external results. Coach Molefi Ntseki, however, cautions against complacency.

"When it comes to football tournament, it is crucial to adjust strategies according to the opponent," he warned. "Even though Niger hasn’t scored any points yet, we cannot underestimate them. They are a well-structured and dangerous team at certain moments in the game.”