Malian political parties, fearing their possible dissolution by the ruling junta, are raising their voices despite a crackdown on dissent and shrinking civic space.

The military announced on Wednesday evening the repeal of the charter which sets out the creation and function of political parties, in what legal experts said could be another move towards scrapping them entirely.

The decision comes after a national consultation organised in Bamako by the junta recommended the dissolution of parties and tougher rules about founding them.

"In Mali, we have fought to obtain democracy and we are not going to sit idly by," said Oumar Mariko, an exiled opposition politician.

'Mask is slipping'

The consultation, attended by regime supporters but boycotted by most political parties, also proposed making junta chief General Assimi Goita president for a renewable five-year term without an election this year.

"The mask is slipping. It's clear that the military intends to stay in power. Democracy is a bitter pill for them," said Mariko.

Since a double coup which brought the military to power in 2020 and 2021, opposition parties have been hamstrung by threats, legal action, disbandment and pressure from the prevailing discourse about the need to unite around the junta to fight the scourge of militant violence.

But in recent weeks about 100 political parties have joined together in a coalition to confront what they see as the junta's clear intention to dissolve them entirely.

'Going to fight'

In a rare public statement, the coalition gathered last Saturday to directly accuse the authorities of wanting to scrap them.

A large police presence was on hand to keep them under surveillance.

Several politicians called at a news conference for a "general mobilisation" for the "defence and preservation of democratic gains in Mali."

"We are going to fight. Political parties and associations will ensure that a protest front is formed," the president of the Rally for Mali (Rama) party, Ismael Boro, told AFP.

'Spirit of constitution'

Multipartyism as well as freedom of expression and association were enshrined in Mali's constitution in 1992, when the country returned to civilian rule.

The junta announced a new constitution in 2023 with the same principles.

"The spirit of this constitution is now called into question by consultations which are effectively controlled and guided by the current authorities," said Gilles Yabi, founder of the West African think-tank Wathi.

"If the authorities want to be in total violation of that same constitution, then we will have the right not to recognise the current government and to demand the departure of the transitional president," said Boukary Dicko, from the Yelema party.