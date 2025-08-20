AFRICA
2 min read
Egypt urges Israel to approve Gaza ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas
Egypt has called on Israel to approve a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal recently accepted by Hamas.
Egypt urges Israel to approve Gaza ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas
Israeli soldiers have killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. / Photo: AP
August 20, 2025

Egypt has called on Israel to approve a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal accepted by Hamas.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry stressed the “need for the Israeli side to accept the deal approved by Hamas based on the proposal of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff” to immediately reach a ceasefire in Gaza, allow the flow of humanitarian aid, and release a number of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The ministry said the ceasefire will “contribute to maintaining security and stability” in the region and revive the path for a two-state solution based on relevant UN resolutions.

The state-run Al-Qahera News channel, citing unnamed Egyptian sources, said Israel has not responded to the proposal despite receiving it 48 hours earlier.

Hamas accepts proposal

The sources said Egypt is engaged in “intensive contacts with concerned parties to urge Israel to deal positively with the mediators’ proposal for calm in Gaza.”

Hamas said on Monday that it accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, without providing details about the proposal’s content.

Recommended

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed sources, said the new Egyptian-Qatari proposal closely resembles Witkoff’s original plan, which called for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and negotiations to end the war.

According to Egyptian media, the proposal calls for Israeli forces to reposition near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza and a temporary halt to military operations for two months to facilitate a prisoner-hostage exchange.

More than 62,100 Palestinians killed since October 2023

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger, and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated Gaza, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us