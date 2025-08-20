Egypt has called on Israel to approve a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal accepted by Hamas.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry stressed the “need for the Israeli side to accept the deal approved by Hamas based on the proposal of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff” to immediately reach a ceasefire in Gaza, allow the flow of humanitarian aid, and release a number of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The ministry said the ceasefire will “contribute to maintaining security and stability” in the region and revive the path for a two-state solution based on relevant UN resolutions.

The state-run Al-Qahera News channel, citing unnamed Egyptian sources, said Israel has not responded to the proposal despite receiving it 48 hours earlier.

Hamas accepts proposal

The sources said Egypt is engaged in “intensive contacts with concerned parties to urge Israel to deal positively with the mediators’ proposal for calm in Gaza.”

Hamas said on Monday that it accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, without providing details about the proposal’s content.