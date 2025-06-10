Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr was a standout at the 2025 BET Awards, winning the Best International Act award and becoming the first female Nigerian artist to ever achieve this feat.

The star-studded event, hosted for the second time by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9th.

Ayra Starr’s triumphant night saw her beat out a strong field of global contenders, including fellow Nigerian hitmaker Rema and other acclaimed artists from Brazil, the UK, France, South Africa, and Swaziland.

Her win marked the continent's sole win at this year's ceremony, despite Ayra Starr also being nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best New Artist.

Her win places her in esteemed company, joining Nigerian music legends like 2Baba, D'banj, Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, who have previously won the prestigious award.

Most wins

On the global front, American rapper Kendrick Lamar dominated the night, emerging as the biggest winner. Lamar's critically acclaimed 2024 album, GNX, earned him the coveted 'Album of the Year' award.

He also secured wins for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for his track "Not Like Us," and Best Collaboration alongside SZA for "Luther."

Adding to his accolades, Lamar shared the Video Director of the Year award with his creative partner Dave Free.

Lamar’s GNX, which debuted last November, was a commercial and critical success, spending three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.