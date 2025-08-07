TÜRKİYE
3 min read
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdogan
Once the goals of a terror-free country and the region are achieved, a brand new chapter will be opened for the country, Turkish president says.
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdogan
The state is taking all necessary steps to ensure that 86 million citizens live in peace, tranquility and brotherhood, Turkish President Erdogan says. / AA
12 hours ago

There is no room for bargaining, negotiation, concessions, or secret attempts in the terror-free Türkiye process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a letter to the families of martyrs and veterans.

Erdogan emphasised that every inch of the land is steeped in the blood of martyrs and veterans, saying the peace, security, and pride Türkiye enjoys today is owed above all to their sacrifice and protecting their legacy is the state’s foremost duty.

“I particularly request and implore you to be certain that there has been no room for bargaining, negotiation, concessions, secret and servile initiatives at any point in this process, and there will be no room for such in the future,” Erdogan wrote.

“No step has been taken, nor will be taken, that would torment the precious souls of our martyrs or hurt the families of our martyrs and our veterans,” he added.

Once the goals of a terror-free country and the region are achieved, a brand new chapter will be opened for the country, Erdogan said, adding: “Our thousand-year-old brotherhood will reach a new stage; and the seeds of discord sown among us will be uprooted and cast away forever.”

Erdogan also sent a letter to all citizens on the goals of a terror-free Türkiye.

He said they continue to work tirelessly for a strong and great Türkiye, with the awareness that they carry the responsibility of each and every citizen on their shoulders.

RELATEDTRT Global - ‘Terror-free’ Türkiye unshackles its present and focuses on new economic dawn

‘Determined to break the bloody chain’

Recommended

He said over the past 23 years, through the investments that were made, and the projects, reforms, services and regulations that were implemented, Türkiye has been elevated to a respected position both in its region and on the global stage.

Erdogan emphasised that despite all the obstacles placed before them, they have joined forces with the nation to strengthen democracy, expanded rights and freedoms, eliminated tutelage structures, and established the sovereignty of the national will across all state institutions.

He said that while they are uncompromisingly combating all forms of terrorism, they are taking all necessary steps to ensure that 86 million citizens live in peace, tranquility and brotherhood.

“Together with our nation, we are determined to break the bloody chain that has prevented our country from achieving its goals for half a century. God willing, we will eventually reach the goal of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region,” he said.

“Rest assured, we know exactly what we are doing and are acting with strategic intelligence, utmost care, and sensitivity. Every step we take is calculated meticulously,” the president said.

“There is no room in our efforts for a terror-free Türkiye for any give-and-take process, any bargaining, or any steps that would jeopardise our independence and future, and there never will be,” he added.

“We have never allowed, and will never allow, any attempt that would hurt the noble souls of our martyrs, upset our veterans, or sadden and shame the families of our fallen heroes.”

RELATEDTRT Global - Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt to open new $1 billion Pyramids museum
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
US sanctions: South Africa's ANC accuses Trump administration of 'coercion'
M23 rebels killed at least 319 people in eastern DRC in July: UN
Ghana's defence, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash
Somali travellers face new ID rule for domestic flights
By Nuri Aden
Africa health summit: African countries move to wean themselves of foreign aid
By Staff Reporter
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 states as rainy season peaks
Ethiopia names ambassador to Somalia as ties warm up after Türkiye mediation
‘Message of solidarity’: How Türkiye is helping Syria rebuild its war-ravaged energy sector
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Meta rolls out WhatsApp security tips after banning over 6.8 million scam-linked accounts
Nigeria seizes 1,600 endangered birds at main airport bound for Kuwait
Malawi, Zambia become first nations in US pilot project requiring $15,000 visa bonds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us