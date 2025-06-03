TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Mediterranean
The quake occurred 10.43 kilometres off the coast of Marmaris district, according to AFAD.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Mediterranean
Akbiyik said that seven people were being treated for injuries. / AP
2 hours ago

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has struck in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred 10.43 kilometres off the coast of Marmaris district in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province, AFAD said on Tuesday.

It was at a depth of 67.91 kilometres, it added.

Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik said field scans are ongoing.

No "negative" situation has been reported so far, Akbiyik said on X.

He said there was no immediate report of any serious damage.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Guinea-Bissau intercepts 55 migrants bound for Spain
Second group of white South Africans arrive in US to take up Trump's refugee offer
Algerian man sets himself on fire outside justice ministry
Somalia appoints new intelligence chief
Nearly 50 killed, 200 injured as Israeli forces open fire on aid seekers in southern Gaza
Ethiopia confirms first death caused by mpox
Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria call on Libyan parties to end hostilities
Drones hit paramilitary sites in west Sudan: witnesses
Namibian businessman killed by lioness while on safari with wife
South Africa's deputy parliamentary chief whip shot dead
Turkish President Erdogan discusses security, energy with Somali counterpart Mohamud
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
Senegal's fishing communities threatened by British, US giants' gas project
Belgian party backs Congo-born lawmaker after online racist abuse
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us