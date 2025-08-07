For the second straight year, the 2025 Ballon d'Or will have a new winner after Rodri failed to make the list of 30 nominees dominated by Paris Saint-Germain released on Thursday

The Manchester City midfielder had already suffered a knee ligament injury ending his season by the time he won the 2024 award last October.

Lionel Messi, who won the last of his eight awards in 2023, is not on the list, nor is five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG, who claimed the Champions League in commanding fashion, have nine nominees.

Barcelona has four players on list

Barcelona, who won a Spanish league and cup double, are represented by four players including the youngest, Lamine Yamal, who has just turned 18, and the oldest, 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid, who boycotted last year's ceremonies claiming to be outraged that Rodri was preferred over Vinicius, have three nominees, including the Brazilian.