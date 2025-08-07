SPORTS
2 min read
PSG dominate list of men's Ballon D'Or nominees
UEFA Champions League champions PSG have dominated the list of the 2025 Ballon d'Or nominees.
PSG dominate list of men's Ballon D'Or nominees
PSG are the defending champions of the UEFA Champions League. / Photo: AP
10 hours ago

For the second straight year, the 2025 Ballon d'Or will have a new winner after Rodri failed to make the list of 30 nominees dominated by Paris Saint-Germain released on Thursday

The Manchester City midfielder had already suffered a knee ligament injury ending his season by the time he won the 2024 award last October.

Lionel Messi, who won the last of his eight awards in 2023, is not on the list, nor is five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG, who claimed the Champions League in commanding fashion, have nine nominees.

Barcelona has four players on list

Barcelona, who won a Spanish league and cup double, are represented by four players including the youngest, Lamine Yamal, who has just turned 18, and the oldest, 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid, who boycotted last year's ceremonies claiming to be outraged that Rodri was preferred over Vinicius, have three nominees, including the Brazilian.

Recommended

Napoli are rewarded for winning Italy's Serie A with one selection, Scott McTominay, who becomes the first Scottish nominee since Ally McCoist in 1987.

Should he win he would become the first player from Diego Maradona's former club to win the award and only the second Scot, after Denis Law in 1964.

Complete list

The winner will be unveiled on September 22 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The complete list of 30 nominees:

Ousmane Dembele (FRA/PSG), Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA/PSG), Jude Bellingham (ENG/Real Madrid), Desire Doue (FRA/PSG), Denzel Dumfries (NED/Inter Milan), Serhou Guirassy (GUI/Dortmund), Erling Haaland (NOR/Manchester City), Viktor Gyokeres (SWE/Arsenal), Achraf Hakimi (MAR/PSG), Harry Kane (ENG/Bayern), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO/PSG), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Barcelona), Alexis Mac Allister (ARG/Liverpool), Lautaro Martinez (ARG/Inter Milan), Scott McTominay (SCO/Naples), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Real Madrid), Nuno Mendes (POR/PSG), Joao Neves (POR/PSG), Pedri (ESP/Barcelona), Cole Palmer (ENG/Chelsea), Michael Olise (FRA/Bayern), Raphinha (BRA/Barcelona), Declan Rice (ENG/Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (SCO/PSG), Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Vinicius (BRA/Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool), Florian Wirtz (GER/Liverpool), Vitinha (POR/PSG), Lamine Yamal (ESP/Barcelona).

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Egypt to open new $1 billion Pyramids museum
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
US sanctions: South Africa's ANC accuses Trump administration of 'coercion'
M23 rebels killed at least 319 people in eastern DRC in July: UN
Ghana's defence, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash
Somali travellers face new ID rule for domestic flights
By Nuri Aden
Africa health summit: African countries move to wean themselves of foreign aid
By Staff Reporter
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 states as rainy season peaks
Ethiopia names ambassador to Somalia as ties warm up after Türkiye mediation
‘Message of solidarity’: How Türkiye is helping Syria rebuild its war-ravaged energy sector
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Meta rolls out WhatsApp security tips after banning over 6.8 million scam-linked accounts
Nigeria seizes 1,600 endangered birds at main airport bound for Kuwait
Malawi, Zambia become first nations in US pilot project requiring $15,000 visa bonds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us