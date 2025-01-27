A mass jailbreak was taking place on Monday morning at a prison in the besieged Congolese city of Goma, hours after fighters from the armed group M23 entered the city, a security source told AFP.

The prison, which holds around 3,000 inmates, was "totally torched" following a huge jailbreak that resulted in "deaths", the security source said, without giving further details.

Fleeing prisoners could be seen in the surrounding streets, according to an AFP journalist.

East African leaders to hold emergency summit

Kenyan President William Ruto, who chairs the East African Community (EAC), announced late Sunday that the bloc will convene an extraordinary summit within 48 hours to tackle the growing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ruto confirmed that he held discussions earlier in the day with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, both of whom have agreed to attend the summit.

In a statement from the presidency in Kenya, Ruto expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the region, marked by ongoing hostilities and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

He said the conflict in Congo has seen heightened military actions and the closure of the city of Goma’s airspace, worsening conditions for affected populations.

Rwanda-DRC border closed

The border between Rwanda and DR Congo near the besieged city of Goma was closed on Monday, witnesses said, hours after rebels entered the eastern Congolese regional capital.

"No one is coming in, no one is going out, apart from a few UN staff and their families evacuated this morning,'' an aid worker at the main border crossing between the two countries told AFP news agency.

Gunfire in Goma

Residents in eastern Congo’s largest city, Goma, woke up on Monday morning afraid and uncertain about who was in control of the area after Rwanda-backed rebels claimed to have captured the city, as their fight with Congolese security forces escalated in recent days in one of Africa’s longest wars.

Gunshots rang out across Goma overnight before dozens of men in military uniform were seen early Monday morning marching with their guns into the city, which is the capital of North Kivu province.

It was unclear if the men — who were cheered on by some residents from the roadside — were the M23 rebels. The Congolese government has not confirmed the reported takeover.

Rwanda 'committed' to peace

Rwanda said Sunday that it remained committed to the pursuit of a political solution to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where M23 rebels are battling government forces.

Th recent heavy fighting around the provincial capital Goma was triggered by constant violations of a cease-fire by the Congolese army and its coalition forces, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the fighting close to the Rwandan border continues to present a serious threat to Rwanda’s security and territorial integrity and necessitates its sustained defensive posture.

“Rwanda notes with concern the lack of important context in statements issued by various parties on the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Misgui ded or manipulative statements do not provide any solutions.”

During an emergency UN Security Council meeting Sunday, Kinshasa demanded the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops from Congolese territory and the imposition of targeted sanctions against Rwandan officials involved.

