Nigeria's former speaker of parliament who later became governor of Sokoto state has been arrested by the country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations

Aminu Tambuwal was detained on Monday at the commission’s headquarters in the capital, Abuja, over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals of about 189 billion Naira ($123m).

It is unclear which of his former roles are related to the allegations. The 59-year-old Tambuwal was still being interrogated by Monday evening and has not publicly commented on the claims.

The alleged cash withdrawals are thought to have violated the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, Nigerian news outlets report.