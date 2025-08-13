POLITICS
Ghanaian TikTokers held for threats to first family
Police said the suspects, Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, were helping with investigations on the viral video that contained comments deemed as threats to the first family.
Ghanaian President John Mahama with his wife Lordina Mahama in Accra. / Reuters
August 13, 2025

Two Ghanaians have been arrested for allegedly threatening to harm President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama on the video-sharing platform, TikTok.

Police said the suspects, Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, were helping with investigations on the viral video that contained comments deemed as threats to the first family.

Authorities said they were working to identify and arrest other suspects thought to have helped to record and distribute the video, according to a police statement.

President Mahama was sworn in January on a promise to ''reset'' Ghana and turn the economy around.

