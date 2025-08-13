August 13, 2025
Two Ghanaians have been arrested for allegedly threatening to harm President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama on the video-sharing platform, TikTok.
Police said the suspects, Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, were helping with investigations on the viral video that contained comments deemed as threats to the first family.
Authorities said they were working to identify and arrest other suspects thought to have helped to record and distribute the video, according to a police statement.
President Mahama was sworn in January on a promise to ''reset'' Ghana and turn the economy around.
SOURCE:TRT Afrika