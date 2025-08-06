AFRICA
1 min read
Cameroon judicial body backs barring of opposition presidential candidate
Cameroon's Constitutional Council has upheld a decision to reject the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in a presidential election on October 12.
In Cameroon's last presidential election in 2018, Maurice Kamto came in second place. / Photo: Reuters
18 hours ago

Cameroon's Constitutional Council on Tuesday upheld a decision to reject the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in a presidential election on October 12.

The electoral commission in July excluded Kamto from the list of candidates approved to contest the vote. It said Kamto was barred because he was running under the banner of the MANIDEM party, which also supported a second candidate.

Kamto appealed against the decision within the two-day deadline. However, Clement Atangana, President of the Constitutional Council, confirmed the ruling in a decision that cannot be appealed.

Kamto could not be immediately reached for comment.

Runner-up

In the last election in 2018, Kamto came in second place with 14% of the vote, while Biya won by a landslide.

In July, Biya, 92, announced his intention to seek re-election in October.

SOURCE:Reuters
