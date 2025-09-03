AFRICA
Russia-Congo ties: Putin praises 'reliable, time-tested friend'
Russian president offers expanded opportunities for Congolese students during a meeting with his Congolese counterpart in Beijing,
Russia's President Vladimir Putin hosted President Denis Sassou Nguesso at the Kremlin in May. / Reuters
September 3, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the Republic of Congo as a “reliable, time-tested friend and partner” during a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing.

“Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa,” Putin said, highlighting Moscow’s interest in strengthening ties.

The Russian leader also pledged to expand educational opportunities for Congolese citizens.

“Students and young people from your country continue their professional training in Russia, and we are ready not only to maintain this level, but also to increase the number of Congolese who want to receive an education in the Russian Federation,” he added.

Putin wrapped up a four-day visit to China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, joined commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and held several bilateral meetings with world leaders.

