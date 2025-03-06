Libyan Interior Minister Emad Trabelsi​​​​​​​ has urged the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to assist in the implementation of a voluntary return programme aimed at repatriating irregular migrants from Libya to their home countries.

The appeal came during Trabelsi’s meeting with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, and her accompanying delegation at the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters in Tripoli on Wednesday, according to a statement from the ministry.

The statement noted that the meeting addressed various security issues as well as updates on the ministry’s operations, its security strategy, and its achievements on the ground.

Over 300 migrants intercepted while crossing Libya desert - TRT Afrika Libyan soldiers have detained more than 300 migrants who were crossing the desert and trying to make it to the shores of the Mediterranean. 🔗

During the meeting, Trabelsi highlighted the negative impact of irregular migration on Libya and Mediterranean countries and emphasised the importance of UN support for the ministry’s efforts in implementing the voluntary repatriation program.

Desert route

In July 2024, Trabelsi estimated that the number of migrants in Libya could exceed 3 million, with an influx of 90,000 to 120,000 migrants entering the country monthly via the desert.

Alongside Libya’s initiative, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also been running a voluntary return programme.

Since 2015, the IOM has facilitated the repatriation of approximately 80,000 migrants from Libya, according to official UN statistics.

Libya 'cannot continue' hosting Europe-bound migrants - TRT Afrika Libya says it "cannot continue" hosting Europe-bound migrants, saying four out of five foreigners in the country do not valid immigration documents. 🔗

Libya continues to face mounting migration challenges, with European Union countries along the Mediterranean expressing concern over irregular migrant flows to their shores.

Meanwhile, Libyan authorities have stressed that the country is a transit state, not a country of origin, accusing European nations of neglecting their role in addressing the issue.