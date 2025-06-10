WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine says 'massive' Russia drone attacks hit Kiev, Odesa
Russian strikes kill one, hit maternity hospital in Odesa as Kiev comes under heavy drone assault; Ukraine calls for more sanctions and weapons.
Ukraine says 'massive' Russia drone attacks hit Kiev, Odesa
Russian drone attack causes power cuts in Ukraine's Odesa, governor says / Reuters
5 hours ago

Russia has carried out "massive" drone attacks on Ukraine's capital, Kiev, and the port city of Odesa, killing one person and hitting a maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials said, calling for further sanctions.

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine, which has hit back with strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Istanbul peace talks held over the weekend yielded a prisoner swap agreement, a major step in the negotiations, but a deal to end the conflict has not been agreed to yet.

In central Kiev, at least 12 explosions, anti-aircraft fire and the buzzing of drones were heard.

Several people were reported wounded in the attacks, which hit at least seven districts, with buildings and cars on fire.

Ceding territories

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine and Russia carried out the first phase of a prisoner swap for those under 25, although it wasn’t specified how many soldiers were involved.

While welcoming POW exchanges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that it was "pointless" to hold further talks with the current Russian delegation — which he previously dismissed as "empty heads" — since they could not agree to a ceasefire.

On Sunday, the Russian army also claimed to have attacked the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, which borders the regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, already partially under Russian control — a first in more than three years of conflict.

As a condition for halting the conflict, Russia has demanded that Ukraine cede the territories Moscow claims to have annexed and forswear joining NATO.

It has also rejected a proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire sought by Kiev and the European Union, arguing that it would allow Ukrainian forces to rearm with Western deliveries.

Ukraine is demanding a complete Russian withdrawal from its territory and security guarantees from the West, describing Moscow's demands as "ultimatums".

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen
Russia says aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali
Kenya suspends police officers after suspect dies in custody
Swift intervention restores calm in Libya's capital following fresh clashes
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship
'The wound will never heal': Kenyans mark one year since deadly unrest over tax hikes
South Africa's economy 'uniquely vulnerable' due to reliance on coal
Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect
Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts
Wagner 'replaced' by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali
Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Moroccan king pardons over 1,500 convicts on Eid al-Adha
Four killed, three injured in South Africa taxi rank shooting
Botswana diamond company halts production at key mines citing global demand downturn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us