By Abdulwasiu Hassan

Crowds gathered in Yauri town in north-western Nigeria last weekend for a cultural extravaganza that has showcased the local culture for over two centuries.

The rigata festival is celebrated annually in the month of March in Kebbi state and involves riverine maneuvers, including water sporting competitions and displays of cultural dances.

It is a celebration of the traditions of the local people and this year's event drew attendance from near and far - including state governor Nasir Idris and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Sununu.

The festival traces its origin to the naval strength of the Gungu community who live on the banks of the hippopotamus-infested River Niger.

It is "a display of the naval strength of Gungu people, where Gungu warriors attacked the most dangerous hippopotamus on the River Niger," Sununu is quoted as saying by the Nigerian news agency.

“Warriors used to board canoes of different sizes with various weapons to attack the wild marine mammal. The water manoeuvres also served as a training exercise for upcoming Gungu warriors,” he said.

The minister said the Nigerian government was using cultural diversity to boost the country’s education.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, said his administration had attracted $200 million foreign investment to develop tourism and cultural heritage in the state.

'Vibrant culture'

“Our commitment to preserving the cultural heritage is commendable, as the Rigata festival is not just a celebration, it is a testament to our rich history, vibrant culture, unity of our people,” the news agency quoted the governor as saying.

“This festival showcases the beauty of our tradition, the strength of our community and the spirit of our resilience,” he said.

“It is an opportunity for us to come together, to create our achievement and to recollect our shared values,” he added.

There were also performances of traditional dance and songs that signalled the preservation of traditions through the ages. The youth in attendance were encouraged to preserve the community's culture.