AFRICA
2 min read
Nigerian 'bandits' kill 33 captives despite receiving ransom, residents and officials say
Bandits in northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara state have killed 33 people they had kidnapped in February despite receiving $33,250 in ransom.
Nigerian 'bandits' kill 33 captives despite receiving ransom, residents and officials say
Nigerian "bandits" have killed some of their captives despite being paid ransom. / Photo: AP
July 28, 2025

Bandits in northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara state have killed 33 people they had kidnapped in February despite receiving $33,250 in ransom, local officials and residents said on Monday.

Zamfara and other states in central and northwestern Nigeria have, for years, been terrorised by criminal gangs who carry out deadly raids, kidnappings and arson attacks.

"The bandits released only 18 of the 51 people they kidnapped from our village and when we asked (the freed hostages) about the 33 others they said they had been killed by their captors," Kasimu Ibrahima, a resident of Banga village, told AFP.

Local political administrator Mannir Haidara confirmed that some captives had been killed but did not give a number.

Herder-farmer conflict

The violence initially stemmed from conflicting claims for land and water rights between herders and farmers but morphed into organised crime, with gangs taking control of neglected rural communities with little or no government presence.

In February, bandits stormed into Banga village in the Kaura Namoda district on motorcycles and abducted 51 people, including three pregnant women, after killing two others, residents said.

The locals then paid the ransom in two instalments.

But on Friday 18 captives returned to Banga and reported the killing of 33 fellow captives by their abductors.

"They (bandits) took the money we worked hard to raise, killed 33 of the captives and sent the remaining 18 back to us," Altine Bawa, another resident, said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sudan denounces ‘parallel government’ by paramilitary RSF
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
Several people killed as floods hit northeastern Nigeria
Türkiye battles deadly wildfires as extreme heat fuels crisis across Europe
South Africa 'horrified by deliberate starvation' of Palestinians in Gaza: Ramaphosa
Erdogan, Macron discuss Gaza crisis in phone call, Turkish leader urges immediate global action
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
Gaza death toll nears 60,000 as Israel continues its brutal war on Palestinians
At least 25 people killed after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Eswatini faces increased public pressure after accepting prisoners deported from US
Church slams 'extermination through starvation' in Gaza, demands end to Israeli siege
Trump's administration pauses visa processing at US embassy in Niger
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
RSF-led coalition announces parallel government in Sudan
Emergency declared aboard Handala as Gaza-bound aid ship faces possible interception
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us