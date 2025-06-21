TÜRKİYE
Türkiye says Israel is dragging region into 'total disaster', urges Islamic unity
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Muslim nations to stand with Iran against Israel’s relentless attacks across the Middle East.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calls for Islamic unity to counter Israeli aggression. / AA
June 21, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his counterparts from Muslim countries that Israel was dragging the region into a "total disaster" with its attacks on Iran and added that world powers must prevent the war from spiralling into a wider conflict.

Speaking at a foreign ministers' meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Fidan called on Muslim countries to stand with Iran against Israel, and said the region had an "Israel problem" after its genocidal war on Gaza and attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

“Israel committed genocide and created a bloodshed in Gaza, and unfortunately, Israel today attacks Iran, dragging the whole region into a disaster,” Fidan warned.

The gathering convened amid heightened tensions, with Israeli strikes reaching Iran, Lebanon and Tel Aviv's genocidal war in Gaza.

‘Israel problem’

Turkish top diplomat condemned Israeli aggression as the root cause of regional instability, stressing it is not isolated to Palestine, Iran, or Syria.

“This is not a problem of Yemen, Iran, Palestine, or Syria. The real problem is Israel,” Fidan said, denouncing Israel’s ongoing aggression in the region.

Türkiye, he added, stands ready to support diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership.

Fidan also stressed for OIC member states to act in unity and express unwavering solidarity with Iran against Israeli provocations.

“The member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation should act together in unity, and we certainly believe that the member countries of the OIC should show a real solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

