Türkiye aims for over $2B in exports to Syria after new trade accord
The Turkish Exporters’ Assembly says a partnership agreement with chambers of commerce in Damascus and Aleppo aims to boost trade, after exports rose nearly 50 percent to $1.2B in the first seven months of the year.
“We expect Turkish exports to Syria to reach above $2 billion by the end of the year,” an official says. / AA
August 13, 2025

Türkiye is aiming to reach over $2 billion in exports to neighbouring Syria after signing a new comprehensive partnership agreement, the chair of the Syrian board of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) said in a statement.

Celal Kadooglu said on Wednesday that a deal with the Damascus and Aleppo chambers of commerce was signed, while the Syrian board of TIM met with a delegation from the country’s Economy and Industry Ministry to discuss Turkish-Syrian trade relations and investment.

“Our ministry is trying to replace the free trade agreement between Türkiye and Syria that has not been implemented since 2011 (when the civil war began) with a much more comprehensive agreement,” he said. “Turkish exports to Syria rose 49.3 percent to over $1.2 billion in the first seven months of the year.”

“We expect Turkish exports to Syria to reach above $2 billion by the end of the year,” he added.

Kadooglu said that the grain sector maintained its leading position among total imports but there has been significant activity in the chemical, aquatic, and animal products sectors, as well as in the electrical and electronic goods industry.

“We will participate in the 62nd Damascus International Fair to be held on August 27–September 5 with our Turkish booth,” he said. “We believe this event will present opportunities for mutual investments.”

SOURCE:AA
