Tributes have been pouring in for the legendary South African actress, Nandi Nyembe, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 75.

Known affectionately as "Mam Nandi", she died in a hospital after a long battle with illness, according to her family.

With a career that spanned five decades, Nyembe was celebrated for her authentic and graceful portrayal of characters in iconic television dramas, including Zone 14 and How to Ruin Christmas.

Her work, which also included roles in Yizo Yizo and Soul City, gave dignity to the stories of the South African people.

“Our hearts are broken as we share the loss of our beloved mother and grandmother, Nandi Nyembe. To the world, she was a gifted actress; to us, she was our everything. Her love, laughter, and strength will stay with us always. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this time,” said Jabulani Nyembe, Nandi’s grandson in a statement.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, in his tribute, noted she was an artist who "spoke with rare honesty about her wish to keep working rather than being pitied."