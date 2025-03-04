There are growing calls for a commission of inquiry to be set up to look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of at least 22 children in South Africa allegedly linked to consumption of snacks from spaza shops.

The latest to make the call is South African political party, Operation Dudula. It says it wants the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a commission to conduct a probe.

At a media briefing held in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday, Operation Dudula representatives expressed their frustration at the lack of a formal investigation into the child deaths, state broadcaster SABC reports.

The party referenced the establishment of an inquest into the Usindiso building fire in Johannesburg, questioning the government's priorities.

‘What went wrong?’

“As a nation, we experienced sporadic reports of deaths of children without any accountability. Today, the nation is still in the darkness; we all don’t know what went wrong,” Operation Dudula said.

The deaths, which occurred in various townships across South Africa, have raised serious concerns about food safety and the regulation of informal businesses, particularly spaza shops.

These shops were given a deadline of 28th February 2025 to register with relevant government agencies or be shut down.

"We will not rest until we have answers," stated a representative of Operation Dudula.