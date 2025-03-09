WORLD
French journalist quits after comparing France's actions in Algeria to Nazi massacre
A prominent French journalist has announced his resignation from his role as an expert analyst for broadcaster RTL after comparing French actions during colonial rule in Algeria to a World War II massacre committed by Nazi forces in France.
A prominent French journalist has quit a leading station after comparing France's actions in Algeria during the colonial period to the Nazi massacre of the French in June 1944. / Photo: AFP
March 9, 2025

A prominent French journalist on Sunday announced he was stepping down from his role as an expert analyst for broadcaster RTL after comparing French actions during colonial rule in Algeria to a World War II massacre committed by Nazi forces in France.

Jean-Michel Aphatie, a veteran reporter and broadcaster, insisted that while he would not be returning to RTL he wholly stood by his comments made on the radio station in late February equating atrocities committed by France in Algeria with those of Nazi Germany in occupied France.

"I will not return to RTL. It is my decision," the journalist wrote on the X, after he was suspended from air for a week by the radio station.

On February 25 he said on air: "Every year in France, we commemorate what happened in Oradour-sur-Glane – the massacre of an entire village. But we have committed hundreds of these, in Algeria. Are we aware of this?"

'Horrified'

He was referring to the village of Oradour-sur-Glane, where an SS unit returning to the front in Normandy massacred 642 residents on June 10, 1944. Leaving a chilling memorial for future generations, the village was never rebuilt.

Challenged by the anchor over whether "we (the French) behaved like the Nazis", Aphatie replied: "The Nazis behaved like us."

On X, he acknowledged his comments had created a "debate" but said it was of great importance to understand the full story over France's 1830-1962 presence in Algeria, saying he was "horrified" by what he had read in history books.

After being suspended for a week by the channel it means that "if I come back to RTL I validate this and admit to making a mistake. This is a line that cannot be crossed."

Complaints

His comments had prompted a flurry of complaints to audio-visual regulator Arcom which has opened an investigation.

France's conduct in Algeria during the 1954-1962 war that led to independence and previous decades remain the subject of often painful debate in both countries.

Historians from both sides have over the last years documented numerous violations including arbitrary killings and detention carried out by French forces and the history still burdens French-Algerian relations to this day.

SOURCE:AFP
