Three black kites comfortably perched on a man's body – two on his shoulders, one on the head – navigate Nairobi's bustling streets with the casual air of regular pedestrians.

As heads turn at the sight of the raptor trio and their human friend, it doesn't take long to understand the bond between them.

Meet Rodgers Oloo Magudha, who spent 13 years as a homeless person before his unlikely companionship with his feathered friends turned him into an urban legend.

"People call me the Nairobi Birdman," Rodgers tells TRT Afrika. "When you look at me, you can see who I am."

Street to sanctuary

Raised by a single parent in Nakuru, around 170km from Kenya's capital, Rodgers's life took a drastic turn when his mother died.

He would spend the next 13 years on the streets, often sheltering under trees without anyone to call his own or to care for him.

Lonely moments sometimes lead to unusual discoveries of friendship. A sickly, tiny bird nearby drew Rodgers's attention one day, marking what would be another turning point in his troubled journey through life.

Struck by compassion, he adopted the bird, nursing it back to health with food, love and care. The newfound feathered friend never left his side after that.

Rodgers calls the bird Johnson, a name now as famous on Nairobi's streets as its caregiver.

But the story doesn't end with a homeless man befriending a bird. Johnson gave Rodgers a sense of purpose that had been missing from his life.

"We have developed a unique connection. He has become my constant companion on the streets. Johnson can follow my instructions; he even climbs on my shoulder when I ask him to do so," says Rodgers.

The other two birds flapping their wings while perched on his shoulders have their own stories.

"This one on my left shoulder is called Joan, and the other is Jaime. They are both female. I named Joan after my ex-girlfriend Joannitta, just so that I always remember her," Rodgers tells TRT Afrika.

Struggling together

Life on the streets was tough anyway. Having to care for three birds sometimes makes things even more difficult for the "Nairobi Birdman".

"These birds belong to the black kite family. I usually feed them raw meat, but when I can't afford to buy it, we make do with whatever we have and get through it together," he says.

Rodgers also has to contend with suspicious glances from sceptics who view his relationship with the raptors as strange or even supernatural.

"I have had people accusing me of witchcraft. But then, God Almighty gave us a world to share with these creatures, so no man can judge me. I care deeply for these birds, and these birds love me too."

Dreams take flight

Rodgers's desire and effort to be more than a subject of curiosity extend beyond his current circumstances.

He envisions building an orphanage where he can house more birds and create a centre that people can visit to observe different bird species. He also dreams of establishing a rescue centre for what he calls the "street community".

"The streets are home to people who have been forgotten by their families or left behind. I wish to do something that will empower them, including life skills," says Rodgers.

While the scope of his mission continues to grow, he is at his most reflective while talking about his bird friends.

"No matter where I go, these birds will always be there with me. Birds play a crucial role in the ecosystem, particularly in the context of climate change and its effects. We need to take care of them by all means," explains Rodgers.

So, has he ever contemplated the serendipitous nature of his relationship with birds? "I think in my other life, I would be a bird," he declares.