Mali’s Council of Ministers has adopted a bill granting the head of the military junta an additional five years in power.

Gen. Assimi Goita has led the West African nation since orchestrating two coups in 2020 and 2021. The move follows the military regime’s dissolution of political parties in May.

According to the government’s cabinet statement on Wednesday, the bill will lead to the “revision of the Transition Charter, granting the Head of State a five-year renewable mandate starting in 2025.”

It implements the recommendations of the national dialogue consultations organized by the military regime in April, which the political parties boycotted.

The bill now awaits ratification by the National Transitional Council, the legislative body overseeing the transition.

Security situation

Earlier in May, Gen. Goita signed a decree dissolving political parties, a decision made against a backdrop of burgeoning opposition.

It coincided with a surge in kidnappings of pro-democracy activists in the capital, Bamako, and just days after a demonstration by several hundred activists.

Mali, a landlocked nation in the semiarid region of Sahel, has been embroiled in political instability that swept across West and Central Africa over the last decade.

The nation has seen two military coups since 2020 as an insurgency by terrorist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Daesh group worsened.

The junta had promised a return to civilian rule by March 2024, but later postponed elections. No date has been set yet for the presidential election.