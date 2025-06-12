AFRICA
2 min read
Mali government approves five more years in power for military leader Goita
Gen. Assimi Goita has led the West African country since 2020.
Mali government approves five more years in power for military leader Goita
Mali's Assimi Goita has been in power since 2020. / Others
June 12, 2025

Mali’s Council of Ministers has adopted a bill granting the head of the military junta an additional five years in power.

Gen. Assimi Goita has led the West African nation since orchestrating two coups in 2020 and 2021. The move follows the military regime’s dissolution of political parties in May.

According to the government’s cabinet statement on Wednesday, the bill will lead to the “revision of the Transition Charter, granting the Head of State a five-year renewable mandate starting in 2025.”

It implements the recommendations of the national dialogue consultations organized by the military regime in April, which the political parties boycotted.

The bill now awaits ratification by the National Transitional Council, the legislative body overseeing the transition.

Security situation

Earlier in May, Gen. Goita signed a decree dissolving political parties, a decision made against a backdrop of burgeoning opposition.

It coincided with a surge in kidnappings of pro-democracy activists in the capital, Bamako, and just days after a demonstration by several hundred activists.

Mali, a landlocked nation in the semiarid region of Sahel, has been embroiled in political instability that swept across West and Central Africa over the last decade.

The nation has seen two military coups since 2020 as an insurgency by terrorist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Daesh group worsened.

The junta had promised a return to civilian rule by March 2024, but later postponed elections. No date has been set yet for the presidential election.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Gazi Yasargil, the Turkish doctor who pioneered neurosurgery
Rescuers race to save South Africa flood survivors
Somali President Mohamud tours Türkiye's Oruç Reis oil exploration vessel
Africa's green hydrogen to create millions of jobs by 2050: Ramaphosa
London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad
Trade collapse on Niger-Benin border bites harder
China offers zero-tariff trade to African countries to counter Trump
Trump launches $5M high-price residency permit website
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us