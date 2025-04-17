Inter Milan and Arsenal booked their spots in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals Wednesday after securing aggregate victories in the quarter-final second legs.

The Gunners will now face French side Paris Saint-Germain, while Inter are set to take on Spanish giants Barcelona in the final four of Europe’s top club competition.

Inter hold off Bayern in Milan

After winning 2-1 away in the first leg, they hosted Bayern Munich at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium with a narrow advantage on Wednesday.

The first half ended without goals.

Bayern struck first in the second half through English striker Harry Kane in the 52nd minute. But Inter responded swiftly. Lautaro Martinez equalised in the 58th minute. Three minutes later, Benjamin Pavard restored their lead with a header.

Bayern’s Eric Dier scored in the 76th minute to level the match at 2-2. However, the German side could not find another breakthrough.

Inter advanced 4-3 on aggregate. The Italian club will face Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Arsenal survive Madrid scare

Arsenal arrived at Santiago Bernabeu with a 3-0 lead from the first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka had a chance to extend the lead early but was denied from the penalty spot by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 13th minute.

In the 65th minute, Saka broke the deadlock, lifting a shot over Courtois to put the visitors ahead.

Two minutes later, Arsenal made a mistake at the back. William Saliba lost the ball near his own box, allowing Vinicius Junior to score and level the match.

Real Madrid pushed for more, but Arsenal struck again deep into stoppage time.

In the 90+2 minute, Gabriel Martinelli sprinted past Eric Garcia and calmly finished. The match ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Arsenal won 5-1 on aggregate and will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

The final will be played on May 31 at Allianz Arena in Munich.