Turkish defence industry 'literally writing history': Erdogan
Just as Türkiye's independence struggle gave hope to the oppressed 100 years ago, today's defence industry initiatives give courage to the downtrodden, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a very short time, Türkiye has reached a level that is the envy of the world, he underlined. / AA
August 28, 2025

Türkiye's defence industry, which is a source of pride, is literally writing history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at the major Turkish technology event TEKNOFEST’s maritime edition, named Blue Homeland.

The four-day event, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, is being held at the Istanbul Shipyard Command. While the festival began on Thursday, the public will be able to attend on August 29–31.

While Türkiye's friends praise its achievements, the country's adversaries are anxiously trying to catch up with it, Erdogan said.

Just as the country's independence struggle gave hope to the oppressed 100 years ago, today's defence industry initiatives are giving courage to the downtrodden, he said.

"Wherever there is a brother or sister suffering hardship, from Palestine to Syria, from Yemen to Somalia, from Sudan to Libya, they take pride in Türkiye's achievements," he noted.

In a very short time, Türkiye has reached a level that is the envy of the world, he underlined.

Erdogan said Türkiye is strengthening its defence industry while also working to increase the younger generation's interest in technology, digitalisation, and innovation.

Visitors will be able to see how far Turkish naval technology has advanced, he added.

