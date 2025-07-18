SPORTS
2 min read
World-record-breaking Kenyan athlete Chepngetich suspended over doping allegations
Chepngetich is suspended after testing positive for hydrochlorothiazide used to treat fluid retention and hypertension.
World-record-breaking Kenyan athlete Chepngetich suspended over doping allegations
Chepngetich set the world record during her third win in the Chicago Marathon in October. / Others
July 18, 2025

Ruth Chepngetich, the Kenyan who shattered the women's marathon world record last year, has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday.

Chepngetich, who improved the record to 2hr 09min 56sec in Chicago in October, has been suspended after testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide on March 14 this year.

AIU head Brett Clothier said 30-year-old Chepngetich's case was being investigated and would be heard by a disciplinary tribunal.

"When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory under the World Anti-Doping Code," he explained.

Provisional suspension

"Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification. However, on 19 April she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing.

"In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a Notice of Charge and imposed its own provisional suspension."

In April, Chepngetich withdrew from the London Marathon, saying she was "not in the right place mentally or physically to race my best".

RELATEDTRT Global - World's anti-doping agency revokes status of Africa's only testing lab

Hydrochlorothiazide is used to treat fluid retention and hypertension.

Chepngetich obliterated the women's world record by almost two minutes last October as she won the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56, taking inspiration from the late Kenyan track star Kelvin Kiptum.

Chepngetich, who became the first three-time women's winner of the Chicago race, broke the previous world record of 2:11:53 set by Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa last year in Berlin.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
Malian army neutralises key Daesh terrorist leader
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade
Togo leader Gnassingbe's party sweeps municipal seats in elections held after protests
South African president sacks higher education minister
Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia in Türkiye
AfDB offers Morocco $116m loan to support sustainable agriculture
Zimbabwe's export of minerals used in battery production surges 30%
Pope Leo calls for urgent aid to Gaza, protection of civilians in call with Palestine's Abbas
Australian company protests DRC's minerals deal with US firm
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us