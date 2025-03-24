AFRICA
Mozambique president, opposition's Mondlane agree to 'end all violence'
Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has said he and President Daniel Chapo have agreed to "end all violence", following months of clashes between protesters and security forces, which left over 360 people dead.
Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo and opposition leader Venancio Mondlane met in the country's capital Maputo on March 23, 2025. / Others
March 24, 2025

Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane said on Monday he and President Daniel Chapo had agreed to "end all violence", following months of clashes between protesters and security forces.

Mondlane met with Chapo on Sunday in the capital Maputo. The Southern African nation has been gripped by political turmoil since October's disputed general election.

"We will end all violence," Mondlane said in a live video on social media. "All types of persecution, from both sides, we agreed it has to stop."

This included "police violence and civil violence", against police, his own supporters as well as members of the ruling party, Mondlane said.

'Give country a chance to stabilise'

"We have to stop the destruction of public and private property ... and give the country a chance to stabilise," he said.

Over 360 people have died in the demonstrations and blockades which have been violently repressed, according to a local civil society group.

The opposition chief said the president had also agreed on the need to provide "social and psychological assistance" to the families of victims.

